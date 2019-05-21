Just as the bright orange Baltimore Orioles and Red Breasted Grosbeaks uplifted my spirits when they appeared at our bird feeder recently, so too did the many talented Democrats who have declared their runs for the presidency. What a flock of talent and spunk.
Quite a relief to see after a bleak and seemingly endless period of incompetency and unethical behavior under the current administration.
It is refreshing to see and hear, for example, the wise senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders talk about the real needs of most American people, not just the welfare and greed of the richest — and to get acquainted with some of the "newer faces" stepping forward!
Though some of us forget, it’s up to us as U.S. citizens to study the qualifications of candidates and learn about the many issues we must deal with, especially climate change and our planet.
Of course, our involvement in local elections and with local candidates is key, for it is here locally that we live. Some of us may even choose to run for an office.
We also may want to volunteer, if we are able, to help in one or more campaigns in any way we can. It’s key to put ourselves to work if we want to see desirable results. Absolutely crucial at this point, our involvement can only brighten our lives, our outlooks and future generations.
Rita Coyne
Moline