With less than 100 days until mid-terms the exercise of every citizen’s right to select those who will speak for them grows in importance.
The silent majority, centrists and independents, I predict, will determine who will guide the direction of our republic for the next two years. If we vote!
The far left and far right hijack the narratives of their respective parties. Compromise, consensus building and real policy debates to improve lives of all citizens are replaced by win/loose politics, obfuscations, sound bites and spin to get votes. They are unyielding in their myopic positions. They seldom compromise. Their votes are already cast in stone and they want yours.
Add foreign manipulation of social media to sway votes and we are left to question how to make informed decisions on candidates. Yet decide we must. Failure to vote only adds numeric weight to party extremists.
Who will candidates serve? What do they say directly to their base? Are they truly qualified? Will they represent you on important issues? Is their track record rooted in strong moral values?
Be frugal trusting the internet. Be suspicious of news reports eliciting strong emotion. Learn the sources behind important statements. Look for bylines and credits.
Find multiple media sources that clearly differentiate between facts and opinions. Do not rely on any single provider for your information. Then vote, if for no other reason than to acknowledge the sacrifices of those before us who secured the freedoms we now enjoy.
David Ginsburg
Davenport