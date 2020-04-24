Letter: Be aware of CdLS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 9, 2020, is Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) Awareness Day. CdLS is a rare genetic disorder that effects the physical and intellectual development of 1 in 10,000 people.

Individuals with this syndrome range from mild to severe. Most have small-size, thin eyebrows that meet in the middle, long eyelashes, an upturned nose and thin, downturned lips. Roughly 25% have missing fingers or arms. Common medical problems include gastroesophageal reflux disease, bowel obstruction, hearing loss and heart defects, low birth weight (often under 5 pounds), slow growth, small stature and small head size. Behavioral and communication issues and developmental delays often exist.

Our grandson, Chase, is three years old. He lives in Kendall County, Illinois with his mom and dad. He is happy, sweet, tough and resilient. His diagnosis was scary, but God has blessed him and his parents every step of the way. It takes lots of love, patience and support to be a CdLS parent. Even though development can be delayed, each smile and each hint of maturity is a cause for celebration.