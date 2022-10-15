Letter: Be bold on riverfront, Moline

Go for it,

We, The City of Moline has invested $3.1 million for on banks of our beautiful Mississippi River by acquiring the property the Kone tower is on. Like the mayor said, "This bright future requires bold actions."

Does this redevelopment mean more living facilities, including parking, a boat skateboard area, ice skating, ice hockey, in the winter, is this being bold. Is it the goal to limit this attraction to limited group of residents and not all of us and here in Moline but include all our Quad-City neighbors, visitors, and travelers driving through. We have a beautiful pond at riverside park for winter skating and activities, a boating dock down Butterworth drive and a restaurant nearby on the river with a marina. Want to be bold, attract everyone young and old, an activity venue, park, band shelter, pavilion, a visitor/activity/welcoming centers a place visitors want to miss.

As I recall we are going to have this new water fountain on the riverfront in are original planning with our new lighted bridge. We already have walkway from this area along the riverfront past the current Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

All we, and Renew Moline and partners need to do is step out of the box and be bold and make us proud.

Thanks for reading.

Don Lewis

City of Moline resident/home owner