Letter: Be clear

At Saturday’s legislative forum, state Rep. Gary Mohr was asked a question concerning how the cost of implementing the Republican proposed online listing of school curriculum and books would be paid. He said that information was in the bill. Why not give a direct answer?

Earlier, he had praised the tax cuts and complained that state agencies always ask for more money. Now he wants to spend millions on this proposed legislation. This seems hypocritical. The Republicans need to be upfront and clear on the cost to school districts, and where the money will come from for their proposed legislation.

Richard Thomas

Davenport

