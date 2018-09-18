I am a registered independent voter in Iowa.
To all those people who like or dislike the way things are going in our country, accept your 2018 obligation: Summon up the full complement of your American pride and courage and go out to vote your convictions.
Absolutely, positively vote. Talk is cheap. Whining is repulsive and produces nothing but confusion and negativity. Analyze all the candidates, see how they are going to represent your specific interests locally, in Des Moines and in Washington.
Search for those constituent-based politicians who are not blindly entrenched in tribal blue or tribal red politics. Cooperation and bipartisanship generally provide constituents with a fair deal. Mindless party entrenchment almost always gains nothing, provides no positive results, but instead fosters stalemate, mistrust, anger and resentment.
Look for candidates who are constituent-minded, bipartisan individuals that have enough integrity, common sense and courage to stand up for the people they represent. They must try to correct the gouging drug and insurance industry pricing abomination, take care of our veterans, upgrade our deteriorating infrastructure, make sense out of health care, and address many more of our local, state and national problems.
Ladies and gentlemen, summon up your courage and fulfill your 2018 American obligation. Vote.
Jim Stewart
Bettendorf