Letter: Be good to each other

"Take care of yourself and each other," Lester Holt has said each evening at the close of the NBC Nightly News since the beginning of the pandemic. If we look around, we can see all those who are trying to live these words in this time of trouble. Some care for others through their work and some in their daily lives.

Our latest challenge has been the derecho and the damage it left behind. We’ve been experiencing Holt's words first-hand in our neighborhood east of Vander Veer Park. Moments after the storm ended, we started checking on and helping each other.

Many others have also helped:

• St. Ambrose Women’s Soccer team: The young women traveled around our neighborhood helping us clean up our yards and hauling fallen branches and sticks to the curb for pickup.

• Power crews from Missouri: Workers stopped here on their way home after dealing with hurricane damage out east and joined the MidAmerican Energy crews getting power restored in our area.

• Workers from our Public Works Department picked up mountains of branches piled near the street and hauled them away. Their huge workload continues.