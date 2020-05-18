Letter: Be happy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spring is here.

It's that time of year to start preparing your spring garden.

This year will be different. We will adjust. Things will be hard. We will survive. We will start over. We will be better than ever.

If there is a food shortage, you will be prepared. If prices go up, and they will, you will save money. In addition you, too, could have an extra source of income.

Other benefits include exercise, sunshine and better health.

Be sure your garden doesn't use toxic chemicals.

Please grow extra for family, friends and others in need, such as homeless shelters, meal sites, etc.

Take care, stay safe, stay healthy, be positive and be happy.

God bless everyone!

Carl G. Ferrel

Rock Island

