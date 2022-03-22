 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Be informed

When the average "person on the street" in Russia claims that actual footage of the carnage in Ukraine is "fake news," we have to ask: How can we separate fact from fiction in today’s world?

One advantage to living in a "free country" is that we can search and find multiple viewpoints and opposite perspectives. Yet most Americans watch, listen or read only the news that confirms their pre-existing bias (confirmation bias).

Much has been said about how social media plays to confirmation bias. Other sources of news are becoming just as biased. AM radio has been bought by media giants that usually push one viewpoint (and one political party). TV talk shows do the same. Efforts to buy local newspapers can have political agendas as well.

If you are always watching, reading or listening to the same source of news, you might as well be living in Russia, China or another place where that is the only option. In a democracy, it is critical that the people are informed citizens who can seek out both sides of an issue before forming an opinion and taking a position.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport

