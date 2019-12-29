Letter: Be kind

Letter: Be kind

{{featured_button_text}}

The words can be nasty, and honesty is rare.

We’re stuck with leaders who seem not to care.

The stories of Christmas that we have heard for years seem lost and destroyed by heckling and jeers.

I believe Santa is real and honest and good, and he stops at the houses he clearly should.

For his trip this year, I hope he skipped DC town because those who reside there are such like a clown.

Someday that city will again have good folk, but for right now our capital is little but a joke.

Merry Christmas everyone and do as you should.

Be kind, sharing, helpful and good.

Jim Hoepner

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't judge

I appreciate Thomas Leavell’s praise for Hy-Vee/Hormel’s ham giveaway in his recent letter (Dec. 21). However, I'm disturbed by his comments r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News