Letter: Be kind

The words can be nasty, and honesty is rare.

We’re stuck with leaders who seem not to care.

The stories of Christmas that we have heard for years seem lost and destroyed by heckling and jeers.

I believe Santa is real and honest and good, and he stops at the houses he clearly should.

For his trip this year, I hope he skipped DC town because those who reside there are such like a clown.

Someday that city will again have good folk, but for right now our capital is little but a joke.

Merry Christmas everyone and do as you should.

Be kind, sharing, helpful and good.

Jim Hoepner

Davenport

