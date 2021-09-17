Letter: Be knowledgeable

I would like to share some information with your readers. September is ovarian cancer awareness month and we raise our voices with NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative to educate our community about the disease. Ovarian cancer is deadly and insidious – hard to detect, difficult to treat, and with no screening test.
People should know some simple facts regarding this disease: the Pap test does not screen for ovarian cancer. Those who have had their ovaries removed can still develop the disease. Ovarian cancer can and does have symptoms. They are: bloating, eating less/feeling fuller, abdominal/back pain, and trouble with your bladder and bowels (BEAT).
All people born with ovaries should know their daily habits and recognize changes that may indicate ovarian cancer. They must be vigilant self-advocates for their health, especially if they have a family history of cancer. Breast cancer survivors are at higher risk because of the BRCA genetic mutation.
Ovarian cancer is the deadliest of all gynecologic cancers, affecting 1 in 78 women. More than 80% are diagnosed after the disease has spread. The five-year survival rate is below 50%. If detected in its early stages, there is a 92% chance for a cure. In 2021 almost 22,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and nearly 14,000 women will die from it.
Our community is full of beautiful women . . . our mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, grandmothers and children. For more information, visit the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative website at www.normaleah.org.
Jodie Kavensky
Rock Island
(Kavensky is CEO/Founder of the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.)