During this election season, it’s very hard to determine which candidate to support given that they all are a cut above our current president. Not only that, they mostly agree on the same issues. Although their implementation plans may differ, the candidates want some form of universal healthcare, stronger gun laws, immigration reform and a "greener" tomorrow.
I chose Beto O'Rourke because of his slogan, "go everywhere, engage everyone."
Now, you might be thinking, "That’s really why you chose him? Because of one silly slogan?" But I believe this is what’s necessary to bring our country together again. His commitment to listening to those on the opposite political spectrum is evident. For example, Beto attended a gun show to hear gun owners’ opinions and ideas, and he didn’t shut them out or tell them they were wrong.
We are in need of a leader who is going to stop placing stereotypes and assumptions upon citizens and instead create policies that help all of us — regardless of whether you voted for him or not.
Even if you can’t commit to Beto, a lesson of engaging in difficult conversations can be learned. At a time when name calling is the norm, his actions are inspirational. Start having those conversations. Don’t stay within your comfortable bubble It will be a hard task, but it is necessary to end the division within America. Be the one who welcomes everyone with open arms. Be bold, strong and courageous. Be like Beto.
Laura Meloy
Bettendorf