Letter: Be loyal

The time has come to determine whether our democracy will continue or not. I call upon all elected Republican politicians to acknowledge the results of the recent presidential election that show overwhelmingly that Joe Biden won the presidential election.

To not recognize President-elect Biden out fear of retaliation from President Trump is cowardly. This in and of itself is a reason why voters repudiated President Trump. President Trump leads through fear and extortion. He fires and threatens those who will not bow down and pledge fealty to him. To not recognize President-elect Biden for the goal of maintaining power is an act of disloyalty to and betrayal of our Constitution.

If you support democracy and the rule of law, then you must recognize President-elect Biden. There has been no credible proof that there was any fraud. It is time for our Republican senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, to speak up for what is right and moral and declare Biden the president-elect.

The American people voted overwhelmingly to end this current presidency. Perpetuating misinformation of President Trump and his enablers is act of immorality. I ask you to be guided by your love of democracy and love of our country. If you continue down this path of Republican anarchy, you will exacerbate division that will lead to a catastrophe for our country.