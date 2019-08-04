It is the public's business to know the true facts behind any death. Our public officials could help the public and the surviving family members by being open and prompt in releasing official findings of their investigations. Knowing the truth would cut the rumors and speculation that run rampant on social media these days.
My thanks to Barb Ickes for making me aware of the difference between how Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson and Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Harre handle the release of their official findings.
We certainly need more openness from our government officials.
Marilyn Leonard
Bettendorf