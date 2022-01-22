 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Be more truthful
Letter: Be more truthful

Voters fill in their ballots in the 4H building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Nov. 3, 2020 in Davenport.

I am concerned about how the media is portraying the Democrats' efforts to upend election voting.

It’s being reported as an "effort to make voting easier."

Democrats say it will counter "Republican efforts to make voting more difficult" (for minorities). The truth is that voting is not hard to begin with. Surveys taken across all slices of America show that more Americans think voting is too easy rather than too difficult.

Democrats attack tools for protecting the integrity of the vote, such as voter ID. Seventy percent of the people support voter ID yet Democrats regularly claim voter ID is racist. I would like one of the adherents of this philosophy to explain why they are fine with requiring a Covid ID in a restaurant, or to buy a fishing license or getting a library card or to get into some movies. However, when it comes to voting, documenting that you are who you say you are is restricting the vote. Are you being disingenuous? What does this imply of people of color?

According to the U.S. Constitution, voting is administered by the states. This proposed federal legislation would override state laws. Therefore, its constitutionality is immediately questionable.

On this topic, President Joe Biden recently asked whether you're for Martin Luther King or Bull Connor? The truth is, nobody is for Bull Connor or the KKK or Jefferson Davis. The real truth is the Democrats' changes make the vote harder to validate and easier to abuse. The media must be more truthful on this.

Bill Bloom

LeClaire

