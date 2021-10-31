Letter: Be nice

As I'm sure most of the population is aware, everyone is hiring. In case you didn't realize why, it's because almost all businesses are understaffed. Recently, the restaurant where I work hired a young employee and he started his first day at his first job with nervous zeal. He was understandably unsure about some of the minute details of his new employment. When a young woman asked him for a utensil because they had run out by the soda fountain, he sheepishly went to the back to look. However, it seemed like we were out of stock. He didn't know how to go back to the woman to tell her so; regrettably, he did not.
This lack is stellar service is no excuse to post a public review not only naming the child but exaggerating and vilifying the child's actions. If you have a true issue with a specific employee, I implore you to email the business directly rather than bash a 14-year-old child on his first day. I promise there are better things you can do with your time than attempt to get children in trouble with their employers. Please do better. Thanks.
Lauren Schenck
Bettendorf