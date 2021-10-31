Letter: Be nice

As I'm sure most of the population is aware, everyone is hiring. In case you didn't realize why, it's because almost all businesses are understaffed. Recently, the restaurant where I work hired a young employee and he started his first day at his first job with nervous zeal. He was understandably unsure about some of the minute details of his new employment. When a young woman asked him for a utensil because they had run out by the soda fountain, he sheepishly went to the back to look. However, it seemed like we were out of stock. He didn't know how to go back to the woman to tell her so; regrettably, he did not.