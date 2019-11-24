Letter: Be open to dialogue

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Democratic Attorneys General Association has decided to use abortion as a litmus test. It will no longer support any Democratic candidates for attorney general who do not fully support abortion rights, leaving no room for individual conscience.

Ironically, for the Democrats, this kind of action further erodes their desire to field candidates who can win in red or purple states, as Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards just did in Louisiana after signing a pro-life bill last year.

A Gallup Poll (May 2019) shows that 74% of all Americans support further restrictions on abortion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Journal editorializes that the Democrats’ "refusal to show any tolerance for conservative social values is one reason the country elected Donald Trump". The Gallup Poll also shows that 72% of people who regularly attend religious services (of any kind) describe themselves as "pro-life."

The Journal further states that "American politics was healthier, and less polarized, when Democratic ranks included pro-lifers and some Republicans favored abortion rights." It meant that both political parties were more open and willing to dialogue.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0