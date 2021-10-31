Letter: Be patient

I love a certain sign I pass every day in someone's yard stating, "Drive like your kids live here". It reminds me of when I was teaching a second grade class. One student lived across the street from the gates of the school playground, which were in the middle of the block. He would play for a while after the crossing guards left before running home. Being a busy boy, he didn't have time to go to the corner to cross, and being impulsive, he didn't bother to look both ways.
I thank God the driver was only doing 25 miles per hour, as is posted in school zones. The child had broken bones, but lived to tell his friends how much it hurt. So if you see a lady of retirement age driving along at the posted speed limit in a residential or school zone, please be patient. I'm only thinking of my student; well, actually all my former students and your kids/grandkids. I know it seems slow, but just remember who we are looking out for. Please.
Mary Ostrom
Davenport