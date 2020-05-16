Letter: Be polite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was spoken by someone great that "cooperation is imperative for a healthy body, society, and nation"

How do we get there? Force? One way only: If we believe in voluntary actions by showing concern for the welfare and rights of others.

Doctors, nurses, police and hospital staff are people who believe in and support the welfare and rights of others while fighting the virus. The people who work at grocery stores, gasoline stations and delivery services are the unsung, unselfish and giving employees who provide us with the essentials to survive.

Are you being civil, polite and thankful to these individuals? Have you been hateful to them because the items in your order couldn't be filled?

Lighten up and thank God that these caring employees exist. They are there on the front line for your welfare and survival.

Needlessly, government employees are at home with full pay, with Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Chuck Schumer robbing citizens of their welfare for the sake of their political aspirations.

Republican or Democrat, we must have a passionate conviction to use the power of voting and support honest candidates who believe in the welfare of the American people, not their own selfish goals.