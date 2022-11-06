 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Be positive for your psychological health

Letters logo

One of the many advantages of living in a two-state area is you are able to receive the almost always negative pitches of political candidates from two states during election campaigns. Why discuss your positive attributes when you can be more effective by stressing the negative attributes of your opponent?

It is said we should be more positive than negative in our daily lives but what about when we are tested for a virus? Negativity seems to be better in some instances but for most situations' positivity is the way to go for better psychological health.

John Salter

Geneseo

