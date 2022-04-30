 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Be ready for a red wave

I am big fan of Operation Red Wave. We must create a Red Wave of America First Conservative Candidate victories in the Republican primaries and then sweep the 2022 midterms in November. The Republic of the United States is Christ's last stand for the promise of life, liberty, freedom and justice in pursuit of happiness, which Christ established as a covenant with "We the People" in 1776. We will either emerge with a great victory for peace and prosperity under the US Constitution or the American Dream will fade into the darkness of Marxist evil, the pit of violence and poverty against humanity.

Lawrence Stowe, PhD

Moline

