Letter: Be ready

On Jan. 2, information about the risk of natural disasters from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was featured in this newspaper. A busy disaster season impacted many people across the country and our Quad Cities, but be aware that a free resource is available to help people be more prepared.

The Red Cross Ready Rating Program is a free online service that helps organizations become prepared for disasters and other emergencies. Ready Rating members have access to expert tools and resources for evaluating and improving their ability to withstand disaster, maintain operations, and protect lives and property. Customized assessments measure current state of preparedness. Then the program provides a score-based Next Steps Report to develop a customized Continuity Program and OSHA-compliant Emergency Action plan.

Often, people feel a disaster could never happen to them, or that having a plan is not necessary. Our goal is to improve preparedness within communities. Ready Rating has been very successful, with more than 13,000 member organizations who use the training and exercises that are constantly updated to remain relevant in the always-changing nature of disasters we face, including resources addressing preparedness for floods, COVID-19 and active shooter situations.