Letter: Be respectful

Letter: Be respectful

{{featured_button_text}}

Like many people, I have been walking more than I ever have since my gym is closed. My question is to the dog walkers out there. Which one of the below are you:

1) Never picks up after my dog, whether it goes on the sidewalk or even in the grass.

2) Picks up after my dog but leaves the bag right there.

3) Picks up after my dog and places it in the trash.

Much appreciation and thanks to those who fall under the third category.

Let’s be respectful to walkers and runners who use the sidewalk and bike paths.

Steve Schneider

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Stay home

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently issued a "stay at home" order for Illinois residents, except essential workers. Well, what are these golf…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News