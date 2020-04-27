Letter: Be responsible for others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We have a global coronavirus pandemic raging around the planet. This pandemic will eventually kill millions of human beings, either from the disease itself, or from the resulting global economic carnage.

Most epidemiologists believe that at least 3% of Americans (10 million people) have likely been infected. Studies show that 1 in 4 people infected with COVOD-19 display no symptoms yet are still highly contagious. Even with physical distancing in place, the rate of infection (and deaths) continues to grow linearly every day.

There is also a far more dangerous global "pandemic" that has been spreading for decades. This is a "pandemic" of human greed, selfishness and self-indulgence, which has resulted in income inequality, nationalism, xenophobia, hyper-consumerism and a failure to protect our planet.

I believe the COVID-19 pandemic can stanch this human "pandemic" of greed and self-indulgence. To defeat the global pandemic, we must be concerned about the health and economic safety of everyone on Earth. When we do this, we develop the values and empathy for others that are desperately needed to address the larger issues that affect our planet and all of humankind.

Steven Colbert recently said, "for me to be safe, you have to be safe too."