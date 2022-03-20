 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Be responsible

Letters to the editor

I enjoyed reading Kent Verkrysees' March 3 letter to the editor, "Fossil fuels made us great." Thank you for your service. I also served during that time period, and like you I'm proud to have served our country. (Donald Trump says we are suckers and fools for serving.)

Unlike you, I do believe planes, cars, trucks, etc., will all be battery-powered in time. As technology changes, batteries will be smaller and more powerful.

Remember James Bond and his carphone, and how we all laughed at it. Now that phone fits in your pocket.

Unlike you, I do not believe God controls our climate. God did make our world, and he did create us. However, he gave us a brain; that's what makes us superior to the animals. Mankind creates pollution, so mankind should be responsible for his pollution and should clean up after himself. We must get away from fossil fuels as soon as possible.

Unlike you, I am glad liberals are doing their best to keep us safe, breathing cleaner air, drinking cleaner water, and educating our children to grow up to be well-rounded adults. 

Dale Klockenga

Geneseo

