Scorching temperatures, barbecues and fireworks. Heat naturally comes with the summertime, but fire-related injuries can be prevented. As the Fourth of July nears, insurers want to remind consumers that if safety precautions are taken summer heat doesn’t have to lead to harm.
The Illinois Insurance Association joins the National Safety Council in encouraging families to enjoy fireworks at a public display conducted by professionals. But for consumers who choose to celebrate at their home, we offer a few tips for safe firework displays:
• Only adults should use fireworks.
• Follow federal and state firework laws.
• Use fireworks in clear, flat, open areas.
• Extinguish and dispose of fireworks safely.
• Know how to handle firework duds.
More fires are reported on July 4 than any other day of the year. According to the National Safety Council, fireworks cause on average 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires resulting in thousands of injuries every single year.
So, enjoy the heat, but take precautions to prevent fire-related injuries and property damage.
Kevin J. Martin
Springfield
Editor's note: Martin is executive director of Illinois Insurance Association, Springfield.