We are exhorted by various articles and editorials in the media that we should have full confidence in the integrity of our public institutions and governmental agencies. We are assured that any FBI bias against President Trump is certainly no more than the personal views of a few rogue agents, not of the bureau itself. Similarly, any focused auditing of right-wing/conservative organizations by the IRS under President Obama was not indicative of any bias within the service, but due to the actions of a rogue supervisor in some regional office somewhere.
In ancient Rome, the Preatorian Guard was an elite unit of the Roman Army dedicated to maintaining order in the city. Under the Emperor Augustus, it became the personal guard of the emperor himself and of his palaces. Over time, the guard became pretentious and out of control, making and breaking emperors at will. Often, those seizing power were the commanders of the guard itself. After 300 years of this, the guard was finally disbanded by Constantine the Great. Today, we are being told, nothing like that could ever be happening now.
If we accept the joint premises that we are imperfect beings and that power corrupts, then a certain skepticism towards all individuals, agencies, and institutions, public and private, is necessary to our public discourse and vital to our very survival as a free people.
Steve Robinson
Davenport