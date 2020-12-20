Letter: Be upfront

This is in response to the "Stealing an election" letter to the editor that ran in this newspaper on Thursday, Dec. 10. The writer of the letter, Linda Greenlee, is outraged that the outcome of the Iowa 2nd Congressional District race has been appealed to the House of Representatives rather than resolved in the Iowa state courts. What the writer does not say is whether she is the Linda Greenlee, who is a past Scott County Republican Party chairwoman and a member of the Iowa Federation of Republican Women. I think that not disclosing those affiliations is patently dishonest.

If her partisan bias were disclosed, it is easy to dismiss her outrage. If the House of Representatives had a Republican majority I suspect the author would be silent. And as to whether the contested election issue gets a more fair hearing in the House of Representatives or in the Iowa judicial system is a matter of opinion. In my opinion, the Iowa judicial system has recently become highly politicized with the governor appointing almost all of the members of the Iowa Supreme Court. One could posit most of these appointed judges are little more than politicians in black robes. At least the members of the House of Representatives are upfront about being politicians.