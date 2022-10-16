Letter: Be wary of ads that say what 'other' candidate believes

In response to Oct. 12 letter, "Reynolds should be ashamed": I have been a registered Republican, Democrat and Independent. I believe we should all "know" what the candidate we are voting for stands for not what the opponent says his or her opponent stands for. We all know the information presented could be wrong, a lie, or "maybe right." Today, political ads have a greater risk of misinformation rather than [truth]. I'm hoping our political ads have hit the bottom so we can begin to see true ads with the candidate telling us about what they want to accomplish. What a breath of fresh air that would be rather than trying to blackball the opponent. I hope someday we get back to honesty and truth and positivity in our political world.