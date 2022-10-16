Letter: Be wary of ads that say what 'other' candidate believes

In response to Oct. 12 letter, "Reynolds should be ashamed": I have been a registered Republican, Democrat and Independent. I believe we should all "know" what the candidate we are voting for stands for not what the opponent says his or her opponent stands for. We all know the information presented could be wrong, a lie, or "maybe right." Today, political ads have a greater risk of misinformation rather than [truth]. I'm hoping our political ads have hit the bottom so we can begin to see true ads with the candidate telling us about what they want to accomplish. What a breath of fresh air that would be rather than trying to blackball the opponent. I hope someday we get back to honesty and truth and positivity in our political world.
Do you question the political ads? Do you vote who someone else tells you to vote for? Do you think your party is the only party being truthful? Does the candidate want power, or does he or she love our country and want to help it stay strong?
To keep our Democracy Strong there is no room for anyone being better or more important than anyone else. What benefits one benefits all. Be a team USA voter next month.
Gloria Jorgensen
Maquoketa