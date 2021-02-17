Letter: Beam me up

After reading last Friday's paper, it is clear to me that the "wheel of misfortune" only applies to the "plebians" (i.e., commoners) in this day and age.

The former Moline cop gets a slap on the hands for misconduct after, ironically, using a substance that maybe he was protecting while in the service in Afghanistan? On page three of the same paper, a young woman, I'm assuming, will be dragged through the courts and prison system for possession of amphetamines. (Of course, "that's different.".)

Is it different when a chief of police, John Hitchcock, gets busted for a DUI in Iowa and is allowed to retire with full benefits?

To add insult to injury, Shane Brown writes a column glorifying police in the back pages.

This is called moral relativism, where "we get to decide for thee" what is moral or not.

Beam me up, Scotty.

Tom Keith

Moline

