 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Beam me up
topical

Letter: Beam me up

{{featured_button_text}}

After reading last Friday's paper, it is clear to me that the "wheel of misfortune" only applies to the "plebians" (i.e., commoners) in this day and age.

The former Moline cop gets a slap on the hands for misconduct after, ironically, using a substance that maybe he was protecting while in the service in Afghanistan? On page three of the same paper, a young woman, I'm assuming, will be dragged through the courts and prison system for possession of amphetamines. (Of course, "that's different.".)

Is it different when a chief of police, John Hitchcock, gets busted for a DUI in Iowa and is allowed to retire with full benefits?

To add insult to injury, Shane Brown writes a column glorifying police in the back pages.

This is called moral relativism, where "we get to decide for thee" what is moral or not.

Beam me up, Scotty.

Tom Keith

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Enough

Growing up, I had a basic choice to sign up as a Democrat or Republican, but my grandfather told me some wise words: Never vote straight ticke…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Step up

I serve on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission. The depth of my disappointment in the majority of the members of the Davenport City Council …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News