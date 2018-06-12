In his April 27 column in the Quad-City Times, Cal Thomas made comments questioning the integrity of liberals such as Bernie Sanders. Thomas suggests that there's nothing to show for social programs after large investments. He fails to realize that most people don't choose to live in poverty or choose government handouts. Most people would like nothing more than to live the "American dream." In reality, our government has made a concerted effort to work against the dreamers in favor of corporations and people with money and influence.
How do we expect ordinary citizens to buy into our system of government when they see others gaming the system? When people or corporations with money make all the rules, how can most people see this as a level playing field? When government laws deliberately favor corporations and people with money and influence by bestowing grants, tax breaks, subsidies, and special favors, how do you expect ordinary citizens to support our democratic system of government? Don't expect people to continue buying into a system that has failed them for so many years.
Bernie may be "crazy" in thinking he can change the way our government does business, but it is vital that he and like minded liberals continue trying. It should be the American way that every citizen that works hard should be able to achieve the "American dream".
James Harder
Davenport