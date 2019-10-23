To my fellow veterans who are supporters of Donald Trump:
We may have different political opinions, but we will be forever bound together as a result of our service to America. When I walk into a VA medical clinic, I don’t see Republicans or Democrats. I see a fellow veteran who made the same sacrifice that each one of us makes when we agree to become a member of the Armed Forces of the United States.
In the first days of basic training we learned that our actions and conduct would be measured against an unwritten code of honor unique to the United States military. One of the fundamental principles of that code is that you never leave a comrade on the field of battle. It is that principle that has been violated by Trump’s decision to abandon our Kurdish allies on the battle fields in Syria. It is a stain on the honor and character of America and will continue to haunt America long after Trump has departed the White House.
Given the actions of Trump I would pose this simple question to those vets who remain Trump supporters: Do you not feel the same deep sense of shame and embarrassment that I feel as the result of the president’s abject betrayal of that code of honor?
Jack Darland
Eldridge