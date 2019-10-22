With an ally like President Judas, who needs enemies? We have a thin-skinned, ignorant, big-mouthed liar. We have someone who is to politics what Bernie Madoff was to finance — a con-man. Now we can add another negative adjective. How about back-stabber? With his betrayal of the Kurds, he is now an accessory to genocide. Isn’t it ironic that he has a Jewish son-in-law?
With American assistance the Kurds did the heavy lifting (over 10,000 killed) in the war against the Islamic State. Had they not partnered with the U.S., additional American troops would have been necessary. For their sacrifice the Kurds have been betrayed — stabbed in the back.
He said the U.S. troops were pulled back to lessen our involvement in the Middle East. A couple of days later it was announced an additional 2,500 troops were going to Saudi Arabia. Where were the Saudis in the fight against the Islamic State? Certainly not helping the U.S.
You have free articles remaining.
Have a nice day, Judas. I doubt the Kurds will.
Ed Tyra
Donahue