Recent actions of the Bettendorf Community School District board show that something is amiss in the crafting of the district’s six-year facilities plan.
First, a board vote was set for Aug. 6 to attach the closing of an elementary school to a proposed referendum, two unrelated matters; then came discussion over spending up to $7,000 to hire a private political consulting firm to help “message” the referendum to convince skeptical voters; then a special meeting, lasting just a few minutes, to approve spending $206,000 to acquire property needed to construct a three-section school to replace two elementary schools, neither of which are structurally unsound.
Finally, at a July 31 school board work session, board members debated for nearly two hours what elements of the plan should be placed in which funding column. The concern was that unless attractive items were made part of the General Obligation bond, it might be judged by voters to be wasteful and so defeated.
The concern is justified. But there is a solution. Cancelling construction of a new school would reduce the expenditure by at least $16 million. A referendum without a new school, (which the superintendent admitted could not be filled without closing an existing school) would allow for upgrades and maintenance to facilities throughout the district, and everything else in the six-year facilities plan.
The referendum would be strengthened. Students, taxpayers and the district would be well served.
Scott Tunnicliff
Bettendorf