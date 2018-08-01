Officials at Bettendorf Community School District — its superintendent, business manager and members of the School Board — are about to pull the biggest heist ever in the city's history.
What heist, you might ask?
Dictionary.com defines a heist as: a robbery or holdup. The citizens of Bettendorf Community School District are witnessing a heist of their hard earned dollars. Over the past 2 years Bettendorf's district has spent $16 million to replace and enlarge Grant Wood Elementary School. The school board is about to approve somewhere in the neighborhood of $16 million to replace and enlarge Mark Twain Elementary School.
Later this year, the school board is going ask the public for an approximately $35 million dollar bond referendum, and that doesn't include an additional $30-35 million from sales tax money and the PPL fund.
The school board will claim it doesn't have enough money to make repairs to the remaining school buildings. Never mind that none of the replaced schools or school to be closed had any structural deficiencies. Add it all up and in just about three years the Bettendorf Community School District will have spent $100 million dollars of your hard earned money.
Do you want to know what is really sad? It will not improve academic achievement for your students by even 1/100th of a percent. That's what studies show anyway.
Mike Marshall
Bettendorf