The scheduled vote on Aug. 6 to consolidate Thomas Jefferson Elementary School with the new Mark Twain school isn’t justified, based on affordability. The Bettendorf school board has spent money at unprecedented rates, disregarding the implications to taxpayers or future school board’s financial posture. This proposal to close TJ comes just weeks after the board voted to build a new Mark Twain and keep TJ open. The district has not confirmed costs of the new Mark Twain and is already voting on closing TJ. At face value, this reversal appears to be spiteful and politically motivated. It will only continue to build distrust between the board and the community they were elected to represent.
Additionally, it is concerning that the school board is leading the public to believe that a tax bond is the only means to ensure schools receive needed future-ready and security updates. Those improvements should have been prioritized first and funded out of the district's available funds, including sales tax funds. A new three-section Mark Twain, that the superintendent confirmed enrollment doesn’t support, should be voted on by taxpayers. From the beginning of this process, community priorities were to keep all schools open, provide future-ready updates and equality among all schools. Without bond approval and the lingering vote to close TJ, this board will have accomplished none of the community’s priorities.
This school board should place the same emphasis on improving curriculum as it does on spending vast amounts of money on shiny new buildings and sports facilities.
Jeff Nesbitt
Bettendorf