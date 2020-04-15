Letter: Bettendorf needs to reevaluate tax increase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Gallagher and the Bettendorf City Council need to reevaluate the property tax increase.

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted almost everyone in our community, and it’s only set to get worse. Delaying the due date a few weeks only postpones the problem.

This economic damage is only just beginning. Many of us have lost jobs or had our hours slashed, others are working in constant fear of being laid off in the coming weeks as companies struggle to deal with dramatically reduced revenue. Some are on fixed incomes and barely getting by. Almost everyone is in worse financial shape and operating on an increasingly strained budget.

When the average person suffers a financial hit, we’re forced to tighten our belts, rearrange our spending habits and get creative with our budgeting. I see no reason why the city of Bettendorf should not be expected to do the same in the midst of a looming recession. The ethical decision would be to postpone this property tax increase until our economy stabilizes again.

Joel Lawrence

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0