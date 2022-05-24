Letter: Bettendorf school administrators have failed

I read with dismay the problems being encountered at Bettendorf Middle School. I find it ironic that only after these problems have been put in print in the media does the school board want to solve a problem. Embarrassed? You think?

I graduated from Davenport Central High School. Back then you had to have a written pass to be in the hallways during class time. What's with the wandering? Sadly, this stems from the home. There are no consequences for bad behavior at home. Parents will say, "don't do this or that or there will be punishment." Kids do it anyway because they know there really is no punishment. Mouthing off, doing what they want, harassing/violent behavior is cool, no problem, no punishment.

Many young people today think that being to work on time deserves a gold star. That's the employee's responsibility when they accepted the job! We all have bosses. Even the person who has their own business has bosses ... they're called customers.

Dr. Michelle Morse, you have failed your students. I suggest parents push for a vote of no confidence in Dr. Morse. Bettendorf, you can do better than this!

Sally Hanson

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0