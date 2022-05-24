 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Bettendorf school administrators have failed

Letters logo

I read with dismay the problems being encountered at Bettendorf Middle School. I find it ironic that only after these problems have been put in print in the media does the school board want to solve a problem. Embarrassed? You think?

I graduated from Davenport Central High School. Back then you had to have a written pass to be in the hallways during class time. What's with the wandering? Sadly, this stems from the home. There are no consequences for bad behavior at home. Parents will say, "don't do this or that or there will be punishment." Kids do it anyway because they know there really is no punishment. Mouthing off, doing what they want, harassing/violent behavior is cool, no problem, no punishment.

Many young people today think that being to work on time deserves a gold star. That's the employee's responsibility when they accepted the job! We all have bosses. Even the person who has their own business has bosses ... they're called customers.

Dr. Michelle Morse, you have failed your students. I suggest parents push for a vote of no confidence in Dr. Morse. Bettendorf, you can do better than this!

People are also reading…

Sally Hanson

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not under Trump's watch

Letter: Not under Trump's watch

What caught my eye in Mr. Cole’s response to Mr. Bloom's letter to the editor is the statement “I, like many believe that the Russian invasion…

Letter: No caps allowed

Letter: No caps allowed

I really enjoyed your article on May 17 titled “Living History” about the old one- room schoolhouses. I noticed that in the photograph connect…

Letter: Trouble with trains

Letter: Trouble with trains

I work between Davenport and Buffalo. Trains have been stopping and blocking Utah Avenue and Concord Street. Sometimes they block the crossing…

Letter: Kudos to letter writer

Letter: Kudos to letter writer

I read with much interest the letter from Kathy Andon, Cordova, on May 13. She really laid it on the line and I totally agree with her. Our ri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News