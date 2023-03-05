Is anyone listening? Does anyone care? Trying to enjoy the spring like weather, I decided to go on a bike ride. I parked at the public lot south of Arconic and headed for the river front trail to be greeted by signs saying the trail was closed.

I then had to ride south through mud along the very busy State Street to find out that Riverdale had now torn up the bike path from Duck Creek to the north. I would ask Bettendorf to continue its desire to make quality of life an important item and for bike riders to vote with your wallet and remember how Riverdale supports you.