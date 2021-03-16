 Skip to main content
Letter: Better choices
Letter: Better choices

I've been seeing several articles about the Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities campus, and the City of Moline wanting to look for other colleges/businesses to fill that space. I would hope that another college would be the choice. Western Illinois has had problems with their university for many, many years. This is not new news. The main campus in Macomb is barely afloat.

Western Illinois has had a bad reputation for years all over the state, not just here in the Quad-Cities. Hands down, businesses everywhere would look at a graduate with a degree from the University of Illinois versus one from WIU. Larger schools offer more, and that’s what we need here in the Quad-Cities: better education and better opportunities for our children and their future.

Having a daughter that decided to go elsewhere instead of the full ride she had at WIU really said a lot to us as parents that WIU just doesn’t offer the same opportunities and challenges as other schools.

I think opening that location up for other schools to possibly bring in more advanced opportunities and partnerships with local schools and businesses would be fantastic.

You’d definitely see more students enroll in a program that the University of Illinois might offer in the Quad-Cities for maybe engineering, nursing or even teaching than there have been with WIU. Open that space up for other colleges to fill and give our children the best education and possibilities for their future.

Amy Wolf

Moline

