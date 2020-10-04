Letter: Better days

How I long for the days when Republicans and Democrats would debate the advantages and disadvantages of trickle-down and New Deal economics. What I wouldn’t give for a spirited discussion of military spending over foreign aid or even less government versus more social programs. These are stands that can be reasoned and argued through facts and perspectives.

Today’s "political" discourse has been hijacked with unsubstantiated claims that peer-reviewed science can’t be trusted and the majority of world scientists are plotting to control the population. This, in the middle of the worst global pandemic in a century. Our national infrastructure crumbles while anonymous sources assure us that world leaders and influencers are pedophiles and cannibals and that long-trusted news sources suddenly have an agenda to bring down a leader who can’t tell reality from his own constant lies.

If you can, think back to the last time any of this seemed reasonable; when science, doctors, and investigative reporters weren't "the enemy." Let that feeling of sanity wash over you. Trust it. Make your voting decisions from that once safe space, then cast your ballot.

Larry DeVilbiss

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0