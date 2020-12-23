Letter: Better times

This Christmas will not be how we would like it to be. It's a stressful time for all of us, young and old alike. The world is in trouble. We're concerned about everybody and especially praying the virus won't strike our own family.

The first Christmas was an extremely stressful event. By government order everyone was required to travel to their town of origin to register for a census to calculate taxation. Mary and Joseph traveled a long distance, much like refugees and asylum seekers today. Then imagine their despair after reaching their destination and there was no decent lodging available. They found shelter in a barn or place where animals were kept and a baby boy was born. He was wrapped in whatever cloth they had and put down in a manger. He was named Jesus.

Pleading with people to do the right thing today, our government is urging us to wear masks, keep safe distance and not have big gatherings of family and friends at this time. I think it's what Jesus would want us to do. People need to rise above immediate self-interest and so-called personal freedom. When we do these things, it's a small sacrifice compared to his sacrifice for us.