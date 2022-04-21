 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Beware Marxism

Letters logo

In the letter from Ida Weibel, "Prosperity for All," April 18, she writes capitalism is good when everyone is fairly represented, basic needs are met, and a good quality of life is ensured. However, Jesus Christ makes clear in Matthew 26, that we will always have the poor with us.

The capitalism Ida describes is in reality a definition of godless, Marxism/communism.

Marxism/communism seeks to enforce equality of outcomes instead of rewarding individual effort. It ignores individual differences in mental and physical abilities as assigned by God. The left’s mantra, “You can be anything you want to be,” is false.

For America, the capitalist goal was/is instead to provide equality of opportunities.

Robert Granger

Eldridge

