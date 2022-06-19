Letter: Beware men who cite religion on abortion

As a woman, I always find it interesting to hear men debate the evils of abortion. And as an atheist I really love it when they reference the subjective minutiae to be found in most holy books ad nauseum, when of course these dictates were all written by men to keep their brethren and enemies alike in line.

To point out the (mostly Catholic?) liturgical semantics being argued, Mr. O’Shea references works in the 1st Century B.C.E., and Mr. Ervin cites more modern references from the 17th Century B.C.E. But such references make sense only if you believe in the premise of God-like figures guiding our planet (universe?) in the first place!!

Every religion invented by mankind has caused pain, suffering, families to break apart and even parents to kill their children for imagined wrongs. All of the hatefulness due to differences in beliefs, Gods, etc. – is such rubbish. I can distill all of the world’s past and current holy books and rules to just 11 words: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. That’s all any of us need to apply to any situation in life. So stop arguing the past 2,000 to 10,000 years of suffering under so-called gods, and let’s look to the problems in the present – maybe what’s wrong with white people who think they’re better than people of other colors and cultures?