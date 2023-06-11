I would like to warn people about signing their parent up for an elderly waiver on Iowa Medicaid. What they don't tell you about is how they will drag their feet to wait out the person needing care until they pass.

I signed my mom up in September. In December they said she was OKed. From December until her passing of March 1, I got zero help from this program. I was paying care. Come for additional help and in February a good Samaritan without knowing Iowa Medicaid was charging $3,640 a month for doing absolutely nothing.

No one told me that there was a monthly premium, or I would have never agreed to this. Insult to injury, not only did they charge for the whole month of March but also the whole month of April. I received a notice that March 1 services were approved for respite care.

On May 2 I received a notice from the Estate Recovery Program for a debt incurred of $14,788. Five months it took for them to OK any services, but when they want paid for not doing their job it only took one day. Please beware of this smoke and mirrors program.

Tim McFarland

Bettendorf