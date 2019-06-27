Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic presidential candidates are promoting "universal health care." They propose a model patterned after the Canadian system in which the government assumes responsibility for health care and private insurance is eliminated.
I am a retired eye surgeon who has worked for more than 20 years in Canadian health care and more than 15 years in the U.S. I can say unequivocally the United States system is better. Socialized medicine fails on cost, access and quality.
Income taxes in Canada are high (approximately 50% — with fewer deductions) and the top bracket starts at $160,000 (U.S.). The sales tax on goods and services is 13% and gasoline is over $5/gallon ($4 U.S.). Over 50% of provincial government budgets go to support health care.
Patients in Canada wait on average 3 to 6 months to see a specialist and may wait a year or more for elective surgery (such as cataract and joint procedures). Emergency room wait times are routinely 6-10 hours or more and many patients can’t register with a family doctor because practices are full.
Technology is more limited in Canada; there are fewer MRI machines and robotic surgery units. Much less research is done in Canada and fewer FDA-approved drugs available for Canadian patients.
Ask yourself, how many people from the U.S. go to Canada for health care; how many trainees go there to be educated? How many Canadians come here?
The Democratic Party’s prescription for health care is snake oil. Don’t buy it.
Michael J. Howcroft MD FRCSC
Davenport