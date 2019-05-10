Lately all we hear from the left is how they are going to take our guns away and how many states are passing 'red flag laws.'
These laws allow anyone to complain about you and get the authorities to confiscate your firearms without due process. You have no chance to argue your side of the story. In my opinion these laws have to be unconstitutional and need to be challenged in the Supreme Court. People have died at the hands of police already and more will die because of stupid laws passed by stupid people who have no regard for the Constitution of the United States.
Forrest Erickson
DeWitt