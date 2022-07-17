Letter: Beware the doctor shortage

Right now our nation has a shortage of about 20,000 doctors. Recent data from the Association of American Medical Colleges estimate a shortfall of up to 124,000 physicians (primary and specialist) by 2034. A recent AAMC survey reports 35% of respondents said they or someone they know had trouble finding a doctor in the past year (10-point increase over 2015).

MY OPINION: Clearly, Congress and the states must make long-term investments in our healthcare workforce (including primary and specialty MDs, RNs, physician and nurse assistants, surgical assistants, and all other roles attending to our health). We need to finance more slots in medical schools and especially more residencies (average cost $150,000). Now there are too few residency programs to accommodate all the medical school graduates. Most especially we need more physicians trained in geriatrics. Today, few choose this specialty as it pays far less than other specialties. With an average medical school debt of $240,000, few can afford to do so. And we need to finance specialties that contingencies impose on us; for example, the treatment of long COVID. A Pandemic Specialist program for medical schools might be a possibility. Finally, our healthcare workers who treat the elderly with compassion and skill must be paid more and accorded higher status.