Letter: Beyond just prescriptions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I read the article in the Sunday paper regarding mental health services, I was struck by the statement, "A person with advanced registered nurse practitioner credentials, for example, can also write prescriptions and there is just such a person now employed at Vera French.”

By the way, psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioners do that and so much more!

Vera French Community Mental Health Center employs not one, but nine outstanding psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners! These nine are specifically trained to provide comprehensive psychiatric evaluation and care in child/adolescent, adult and geriatric populations. Evaluating symptoms and their impact on functioning precedes the writing of any prescription and without the ongoing relationship between the care provider and the patient, "writing prescriptions" is often ineffective, because as research indicates close to 50% of prescriptions written are not taken as prescribed.