Letter: Beyond just prescriptions

As I read the article in the Sunday paper regarding mental health services, I was struck by the statement, "A person with advanced registered nurse practitioner credentials, for example, can also write prescriptions and there is just such a person now employed at Vera French.”
By the way, psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioners do that and so much more!
Vera French Community Mental Health Center employs not one, but nine outstanding psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners! These nine are specifically trained to provide comprehensive psychiatric evaluation and care in child/adolescent, adult and geriatric populations. Evaluating symptoms and their impact on functioning precedes the writing of any prescription and without the ongoing relationship between the care provider and the patient, "writing prescriptions" is often ineffective, because as research indicates close to 50% of prescriptions written are not taken as prescribed.
As a nurse practitioner, I am grateful for the full complement of staff who work toward helping those receiving our services to have better quality of life. We not only write prescriptions, but provide ongoing therapy, residential care, group home services, drop-in services, meals, coordination for medical services needed, support members of our community with regular visits to their homes, provide assertive community treatment for those who are unable to benefit from traditional care and offer therapy in schools.
Chris McCormick Pries
Davenport
Editor's Note: The writer is an advanced registered nurse practitioner and clinical director at Vera French Community Mental Health Center, where she has worked since 1975.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!