On Thursday night, Feb. 2, as Gov. Reynolds addressed Moms for Liberty, a national organization that advocates for parent's right in public education, the governor stated, "If one school decides to remove a book from its library, all Iowa schools should be required to do the same."

She continued, "There is a need to restore sanity, to make sure our schools are a place of learning and not indoctrination."

A major book found in school libraries is the Bible. The Bible is used to indoctrinate Christian beliefs. So, under her proposal's, reasoning, a school district could remove the Bible and other Iowa schools would be required to do the same.

I guess that is like the phrase from the Bible - "a tooth for a tooth, an eye for an eye."

Randy Naber

Muscatine